Probe committee formed over Sylhet road accident that killed 15

A three-member probe body has been formed to investigate the road crash that killed at least 15 workers and injured several others.

Sylhet deputy commissioner formed the probe committee, where an additional district magistrate will act as president and the assistant director (engineering) of Sylhet Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will serve as member secretary of the committee.

The committee has been asked to submit a probe report within seven working days, said Sylhet district administration Executive Magistrate Ahsanul Alam.

The other members of the committee are - the metropolitan police commissioner, district superintendent of police, deputy divisional engineer of Roads and Highways Department, and head of Civil and Environmental Engineering Department of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

On Wednesday (7 June), 15 people were killed and 10 others were injured after a truck rammed into a pickup van on the Sylhet-Dhaka highway at Nazir Bazar in Dakkhin Surma upazila.