Probe body formed over Sitakunda container depot fire

Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) has formed a seven-member inquiry committee to probe the BM Container Depot fire in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

The committee is headed by FSCD Director (Training, Planning and Development) Lt. Colonel Md Rezaul Karim, said a press release.

FSCD Deputy Director of Chattogram Division Md Anisur Rahman has been made member secretary.

The committee has been asked to submit report within five working days.

At least 34 people were killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured after a fire broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously. The explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.