Probe body formed over Bandarban UNO breaking trophy 

An investigation committee has been formed over the incident of breaking a football match trophy by Alikadam Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mehruba Islam.

"Necessary action will be taken against the UNO if she is found guilty by the probe committee," Additional Secretary (admin) of Public Administration Ministry Abul Hasnat Humayun Kabir said while talking to reporters at his office in the Secretariat Sunday (25 September).

UNO Mehruba Islam was the chief guest of the final match in a football tournament which ended up in a draw and both the groups logged into an argument.

Later, the winner was announced after a try breaker, but the opposition rejected the result.

Failing to settle the issue during the prize giving ceremony, UNO Mehruba smashed the trophies in a fit of rage.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, sparking criticism over the UNO's such action.