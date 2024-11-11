Probashi Lounge: CA says expatriates to avail facilities like guests at airports

CA inaugurating Probashi Lounge for the country&#039;s migrant workers at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 11 Nov. Photo: PID
CA inaugurating Probashi Lounge for the country's migrant workers at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 11 Nov. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the interim government has taken necessary measures so that Bangladeshi expatriates can get the honour and facilities like guests at the country's airports.

"Hopefully, many more steps will be taken so you [migrants] can feel like you have come back home in peace. [You can feel like] everyone is taking care of you. Everyone is serving you well," he said while inaugurating a special lounge for the country's migrant workers at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

Noting that the nation should give migrant workers the due respect that they deserve, he said the Probashi Lounge was inaugurated as the first step to give them the honour.

Prof Yunus said Bangladeshi migrants contribute to the country by sending remittances, so they should get the proper honour.

Emphasising on proper use of the money sent by the Bangladeshi expatriates, he said they are earning money for Bangladesh but some people laundered it abroad, which is unfortunate.

"Our migrant workers are nation-builders. In the July-August mass uprising, they played a big role. We will always be grateful to them," the chief adviser said.

Stressing the need for easing the government services for the expatriates, he said e-passports should now be issued for Bangladeshi expatriates.

The Probashi Lounge is the first of its kind at the Dhaka airport as it will offer Bangladeshi migrant workers some space to take rest and get subsidised food for refreshment.

Law and Expatriate Welfare Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul and senior officials of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) were present at the function.

