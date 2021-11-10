Probashi Kallyan Bank’s rehabilitation loan limit increased to Tk50 lakh

The maximum loan limit for Probashi Kallyan Bank's rehabilitation loan has been increased from Tk8 lakh to Tk50 lakh and the limit of Bangabandhu Ovibashi Brihot Poribar Loan has been increased from Tk 10 lakh to Tk 50 lakh.

The decision was revealed to the media in a press release sent by the parliamentary committee on the ministry of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment.

The tenure for the rehabilitation loan has been extended to 10 years from five. To avail the loan, the applicant must apply within five years of returning to the country and have all valid papers.

Rehabilitation loan will be disbursed for sectors including agricultural projects, medium agro-based industries, poultry farms, fish farming, biogas plants, solar energy sector, information technology based entrepreneurial loans, one house one farm project, small and cottage industries for women entrepreneurs, cattle fattening projects and dairy farm projects.

In addition, a Bangladeshi citizen, who has obtained an immigration card from BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training) and stays abroad for employment will be eligible for applying for loans. The bank will provide Bangabandhu Obhibashi Brihot Poribar loan to any member of his family who is dependent on him.

The meeting was informed that as the pandemic situation has started to improve the government has recently started sending workers to Madagascar, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Seychelles, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Poland.

The committee recommended the ministry to prepare a statistic on the number of people who have gone abroad after taking training from various Technical Training Centers (TTCs) in the country.

Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed, Moazzem Hossain Ratan, Mrinal Kanti Das, Pankaj Nath and Md Sadeq Khan attended the meeting, chaired by the Committee chief Anishul Islam Mahmud.

In the meeting, Minister Imran Ahmed said, at present, the rate of workers' migration has increased.

From July to October, more than 1.5 lakh workers went abroad for employment.

He said that the demand letter for recruitment of workers is constantly coming from different countries.

"The rate of overseas employment is back to normal. If this trend continues, the overseas employment targets will be met. At present, the remittance inflows have slowed down a bit, it will go up soon," he added.