Proactive role of India, China in resolving Rohingya crisis stressed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 09:27 pm

File photo
File photo

The deliberate negligence of the plight of the Rohingya and failure to ensure their speedy repatriation to Myanmar can create instability and threats in the whole region, warned diplomats and academics at a seminar on Thursday.

"We have to make the world aware of the new threats in the region as well as emphasise the special role of China and India," Prof Dr Delwar Hossain of the Department of International Relations, Dhaka University, said at the event, "Rohingya Crisis and the Emerging Security Challenges: Response Strategy of Bangladesh".

At the seminar organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium in the capital, Prof Delwar also mentioned the emerging security challenges and response strategy of Bangladesh centered on the Rohingya issue.

Chairing the session, Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former ambassador to China and former chairman of BIISS, said that if the Rohingya crisis is not resolved, then Indian and Chinese investment in Myanmar would be hampered, suggesting that Bangladesh should deliver the message to both India and China so that the two countries take a proactive role to bring about an end to the ongoing stalemate of the situation.

As the chief guest, Anisul Huq, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, said that it was the sole responsibility of Myanmar to bring about a durable solution to the crisis.

At the seminar, discussants reflected on the multifarious dimensions of the Rohingya crisis -- from its genesis, the August 2017 exodus from Myanmar, present status, challenges facing Bangladesh, measures taken by the country so far at national, regional and global levels to address these -- and recommendations on further steps to be taken.

Several important aspects in this regard were reflected in the implications of the crisis for neighbouring countries as well.

Maj Gen Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin, Director General of BIISS, delivered the welcome address.

Among others, Lt Gen (Retd) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, former Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division at the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Niloy Ranjan Biswas, Associate Professor of the Department of International Relations at Dhaka University, and ASM Tarek Hassan Semul, Research Fellow at the BIISS, addressed the event. 

