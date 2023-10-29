Pro-BNP lawyers stage demo at Supreme Court condemning Mirza Fakhrul's arrest

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 12:55 pm

Pro-BNP lawyers stage demo at Supreme Court condemning Mirza Fakhrul's arrest

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Pro-BNP lawyers staged a protest at the Supreme Court premises today condemning the arrest of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from his home.

At that time they also extended their support for the hartal called by the party.

Earlier in the day, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was detained by law enforcement forces, his wife Rahat Ara Begum said. 

Mirza Fakhrul's detention comes following deadly clashes between party activists with the ruling Awami League and police.

DB Additional Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan Division) Hafiz Al Asad said they have taken Mirza Fakhrul for questioning.

He is currently being held at the DB office, he added.

DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Faruk Hossain said that Mirza Fakhrul will be shown arrested in a case, adding, "We are not informed yet which case Mirza Fakhrul would be shown arrested."

"He is being quizzed at the DB building regarding yesterday's violence and policeman's death," another DB official told The Business Standard.

Police have surrounded the residences of BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury to arrest them, the party said today.

The AL, BNP and Jamaat took to the streets on Saturday, after convening their previously announced rallies in shows of strength. But the BNP postponed its rally at Nayapaltan around 2:15pm as police fired rubber bullets, flash grenades and teargas shells, forcing its leaders and activists to leave the venue.  

It has called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for today to protest the "police action on the gathering".

 

