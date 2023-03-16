Pro-BNP lawyers snatch ballot box sensing their defeat in SCBA polls: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the pro-BNP lawyers have snatched ballot box sensing their defeat in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) polls.

"The pro-BNP lawyers have blacken the history of the Supreme Court through carrying out destructive activities to halt the election (Supreme Court Bar Association polls)," he told a discussion at the central office of Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue, an official release said.

Bangladesh Mohila Awami League organised the discussion marking the International Women's Day.

Deputy Leader in Parliament and Awami League Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury, among others, addressed the discussion with President of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League Meher Afroz Chumki in the chair.



Hasan said, "In the past, pro-BNP lawyers kicked the door of Chief Justice office... yesterday they snatched ballot box and ballot papers. In fact, they (pro-BNP lawyers) want to destroy the institution (Supreme Court)." The pro-BNP lawyers do not want functioning of any institution in a disciplined and proper manner, he added.



The minister said the pro-BNP lawyers know that they witnessed a defeat in the election of Dhaka Bar Association.

"After their defeat of the Dhaka Bar Association, they realised that they will surely defeat in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) polls. For this, they (pro-BNP lawyers) staged drama boycotting election and later they snatched ballot papers," he added.



Hasan said they (BNP) want to destroy all institutions and the party is plotting for hamper the next general election. Like the parliamentary elections held in 2014 and 2018, no one will be able to halt the next general election, he said.

The minister said Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and BNP leader Tarique Rahman do not want general election as they cannot participate in the polls.



Many BNP leaders want to participate in the election, he said adding the next general election will be held with participation of all.



Hasan said as women make up 50 percent of the total population of the country, they must highlight success stories of development made by the present government.



"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has implemented many programmes for empowering women. So, women should cast their votes in favour of the Awami League government in the next general election," he added.