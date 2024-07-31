Pro-AL, pro-BNP teachers of RU demand justice for students' deaths

The pro-Awami League and pro-BNP teachers of Rajshahi University (RU) have demanded justice for deaths of students in the violence centring quota reform protests.

Over 200 pro-Awami League teachers today (31 July) also condemned the widespread violence, arson, and destruction across the country during a human chain and sit-in programme held at the Paris Road in front of the university's Senate Building from 10:30am.

During the protest, the teachers presented a five-point demand to the government and to the university administration to address the ongoing crisis.

Their demands included a call for justice for the deceased students; an end to harassment of innocent students and a thorough investigation into the damage caused to government property during the recent unrest.

Professor Dr Md Omar Faruk Sarkar, general secretary of Rajshahi University Teachers' Association, said, "We have always supported the students' demand for quota reforms. The government has also agreed to this demand.

"However, third parties are causing widespread damage to the country's national assets through violence. We demand a fair investigation into this," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pro-BNP Nationalist Teachers' Forum also held a separate hour-long human chain protest at the Paris Road around 11:30am.

Professor Dr Abdul Alim, president of the Nationalist Teachers' Forum, said, "We are organising this programme to demand justice for all the students who have been killed and to call for the reopening of the university and halls."