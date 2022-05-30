Pro-AL lawyers win majority in Bar Council polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 12:26 pm

Pro-Awami League lawyers (white panel) have bagged 10 executive member posts out of a total of 14 in the Bangladesh Bar Council.

Meanwhile, pro-BNP and Jamaat backed lawyers (blue panel) won the remaining four posts.

The results were announced by Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, ex-officio chairman of the Bar Council, at the organisation's office in Dhaka in the early hours of today( 30 May).

The winners from the white panel are: Syed Rezaur Rahman, Mohammad Sayeed Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, Md Rabiul Alam Budu, Abdul Baten, Md Jalal Uddin Khan, AF Md Ruhul Anam Chowdhury Mintu, Anis Uddin Ahmed Shahid, Md Ekramul Haque and Md Abdur Rahman.

The winners from the blue panel are: Zainul Abedin, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal and ASM Badrul Anwar, 

The elections of the licensing and regulatory body of lawyers were held countrywide on 25 May.

