Prize-giving ceremony of Bangladesh Army’s firing contest takes place in Mymensingh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The prize-giving and concluding ceremony of the "Chief of Army Staff (Cas) Trophy: Firing Contest" of the Bangladesh Army took place on Wednesday at Mymensingh Cantonment.

Some 29 teams from different regions of the Bangladesh Army participated in the competition this year, reads a press release.

A team from the 10th Infantry Division became the champion of the "Major Unit" while a team from the 55th Infantry Division were the runners-up.

On the other hand, a team from the 55th Infantry Division became the champion of the "Minor Unit" while a team from the 33rd Infantry Division were the runners-up.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of army staff, distributed prizes among the winners during the event as chief guest.

The ceremony was also attended by several senior officials of the Bangladesh Army, among others.

      

