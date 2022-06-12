Prize giving ceremony of ‘Amar Bangabandhu’ mobile gaming competition 

The prize giving ceremony of the 'Amar Bangabandhu' mobile gaming competition was held at the auditorium of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) in Uttara, Dhaka, on Sunday.

Golam Md Hasibul Alam, senior secretary of the defence ministry, distributed prizes among the winners as the chief guest, said a press release.

Three million contestants from all over the country participated in this competition.

It was decided to give prizes to a total of 30 contestants in three categories based on time, points, and age of participants.

Brigadier General Nahidul Islam Khan, BNCC director, BSP, NDC, PSC, was present as special guest on the occasion.

Other senior officers and cadets of the BNCC were also present at the programme.

In celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the golden jubilee of our Independence, BNCC has taken special initiatives to get to know Bangabandhu through playing games.

As such, a mobile gaming app called 'Amar Bangabandhu' was created by the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps to inform the new generation about the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

'Amar Bangabandhu' is the only gaming app by which a biography of a historical legend has been made available to people all over the world on a digital platform.

The Amar Bangabandhu Mobile Gaming App was launched on 16 January by AKM Mozammel Haque, minister for Liberation War Affairs.

Through this, an open competition was organised for all people across the country.

The competition ended on 26 March.