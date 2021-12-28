‘Private sector’s bigger PPP role can accelerate country’s development’  

Bangladesh's development will accelerate further if the private sector moves forward on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP), top government officials hoped at a programme on Tuesday.

"The government is a very powerful entity. Development work can be taken forward easily when both the government and the private sector have shares in it," said prime minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus said at the event titled "Inaugural Ceremony of Comprehensive Training Service on PPP".

"Obstacles to development work can be easily removed because of the government's share in it. This creates an opportunity for the private sector to move faster," he also said while speaking as the chief guest on the occasion organised by the PPP Authority at Hotel Sonargaon on Tuesday.

He said a lack of capital and technology will go if the private sector comes forward to the development work.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami said Bangladesh's progress is now an inspiration to all.

"Bangladesh's success is of national interest of India. And India's success is also of national interest of Bangladesh," he added.

Owing to this, diversification in the partnership between the two countries will be able to play a role in mobilising more capital and technology in the development process, the Indian envoy said.

He said India has investments in Bangladesh on a garment-to-garment (G2G) basis.

There are opportunities to work between the two countries on the basis of PPP. The PPP model could be the key to development. If Indian and Bangladeshi businessmen work together, the supply of capital will increase. And thus, the investment will be technology-dependent, added Vikram Doraiswami.

Sultana Afroz, chief executive officer of the PPP Authority, an autonomous government agency, highlighted the achievements of the PPP Authority and how PPP can bring together the expertise and resources of the public and the private sector.

She envisions that the continued political support from the top and right training of the people and institutions of the PPP will accelerate the economic growth of Bangladesh.

The speakers mentioned that the private sector is playing an important role in the country's development while the government is working to remove obstacles towards the economic progress of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has so far invested $29.23 billion in 79 PPP projects. One of the projects is in the operation stage while six others are in the constriction stage.

Contracts for 10 projects have been signed while two others are ready for their contracts to be struck.

There are 13 projects in the procurement stage and the feasibility studies of 27 others are in progress.