Private sector should be engaged for creating an inclusive social protection system: Sanem

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 01:37 pm

Private sector should be engaged for creating an inclusive social protection system: Sanem

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 01:37 pm
Sanem Chairman Dr Bazlul Haque Khondker. Photo: Collected
Sanem Chairman Dr Bazlul Haque Khondker. Photo: Collected

The country's private sector should be engaged in the creation of an inclusive social protection system, said South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) Chairman Dr Bazlul Haque Khondker.

"We have to introduce social care programmes for children, elderlies and sick, and activate labour market programmes by including formal and informal workers in various sectors," he said during a webinar titled "Social Safety Net: Where Does Bangladesh Stand?" on Thursday (27 October).

He said that an additional 2 to 3% of GDP is required for these social security programmes, and 1 to 1.5% will come from the private sector. Currently, the government spends 3% of GDP on social assistance programmes, which reportedly benefit 35% of the population.

Due to a lack of proper monitoring, 30% of the population who need to be brought under the social security programme could not be included, he added.

Currently, there are more than 150 social security programmes; Dr Bazlul proposed to reduce the number of these programmes to 10-12 for the benefit of monitoring.

The Sanem chairman said that social protection is an important policy instrument in Bangladesh.

From independence to 2015 the system evolved around addressing poverty and tackling new deprivation. The year 2015 was a game changer for social protection with the approval of the National Social Security Strategy (NSSS), he further said adding that progress with social protection reforms has been slow.

Given the slow progress and the need for new instruments to address new vulnerabilities that emerged out of Covid-19, Bangladesh needs to revisit NSSS to set a new vision or approach to social protection.

The new approach should be an inclusive one with no one left out, said Dr Bazlul.

"Accordingly, a new framework has been advocated based on four pillars of social protection – social assistance, social insurance, labour market policies, social care and shared burden between the public and private sector", he added.

SANEM / Social safety net programs / Private Sector

