Private hospitals can now conduct Covid-19 antigen test: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the government has decided to allow antigen tests for Covid-19 at the private hospitals.

The minister told the media on Thursday night that the file regarding the permission has already been signed; now the order will be issued.

Private institutions those want to conduct antigen tests can start testing in two to four days, said the minister.

The government has taken this decision based on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) to introduce antigen test in private organisations.

DGHS has recommended the need to increase the RTPCR test as well as the antigen test.

For several months, antigen tests were being carried out in government health care institutions for Tk100.

The fees for the tests at private hospitals will be fixed at Tk700.

Two Covid-19 antigen test kits - Biosensor and Panbio – have the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration. Private hospitals will be able to make antigens with the kits.

