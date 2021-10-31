Private company to rescue sunken ferry in Manikganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 06:58 pm

A private company will operate drive to rescue the sunken ferry, Amanat Shah, which capsized in Padma River near Paturia's ferry terminal area of Manikganj on 27 October.

The private company verbally agreed to conduct the rescue operation on Sunday.

"Private company, Zino-in Enterprise, will operate a salvage drive to rescue the sunken ferry with a charge of approximately Tk2 crore," said Badiul Alam, CEO of the private company.

"About 50 workers will participate in the rescue operation," he said, adding that the workers will reach the spot with necessary equipment on Monday afternoon.

"A team of divers will also visit the spot on Monday. Later, a rescue drive will be operated based on their advice," Alam added.

The ro-ro ferry, Amanat Shah, capsized in the river Padma near Paturia's number 5 ferry terminal in Manikganj around 9:30am on 27 October.

The vessel was carrying 14 trucks and a few motorcycles at the time.

