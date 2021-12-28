Private car catches fire near Police Plaza
No casualty was reported in the incident but traffic congestion was created in nearby areas due to the fire
A private car caught fire near Police Plaza at Hatirjheel in the capital on Tuesday night.
Two units of fire fighters have reached the spot and were trying to douse the flame.
Rashed Bin Khaled, duty officer of Fire Service control room, confirmed the incident to The Business Standard.
