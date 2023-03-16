Headmaster accused of raping student in Cumilla, over 50 injured in clashes as angry mob stage demo

Students and parents of Mashikara High School in Cumilla's Debidwar on Wednesday (15 March) staged a protest against the headmaster of the school Moktol Hossain and confined him for allegedly raping a female student of class 10.

At one point the angry crowd set fire to the motorcycle Moktol Hossain, also the general secretary of Debidwar Upazila Secondary Teachers Association, was using along with two motorcycles.

Upon being informed, a team of police led by Debidwar Circle ASP Amirullah and Debidwar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamal Krishna Dhar went to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control.

A clash and chase between police and the angry crowd ensued; more than 50 people, including 5 policemen were injured. 10 others were injured when the police opened fire to bring the situation under control.

The injured were taken to Debidwar Upazila Health Complex and Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Locals said that on Wednesday (15 March) at around 9:30am, Moktol Hossain raped a class 10 girl in his office and again at 10:30 am in a room of the school. The student's classmates saw the incident. They took her home and narrated the incident to the student's father.

Meanwhile, after the incident came to light, school students and local residents surrounded the headmaster's office from noon to night. They said that some outsiders came to protect the headmaster and attacked the students. At least 15-20 students were injured in the clash. The situation escalated following the incident. Former students and parents of the school also participated in the protest in solidarity with the agitating students.

Local UP Chairman Md Humayun Kabir, the president of the school management board, and other members tried to bring the situation under control with the help of teachers and local dignitaries.

The angry mob brought the headmaster to the school ground and demanded justice in the protest that lasted till night. At this time, the protesters tried to break the doors and windows and the main gate of the school.

At night, Cumilla Police Superintendent Abdul Mannan and Debidwar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Daisy Chakraborty rescued the headmaster from confinement.

"The angry mob blocked the teacher for several hours, accusing him of giving immoral proposals to a female student of the school. We rescued him at night after receiving information," said OC Kamal Krishna Dhar.

No case has been filed yet in this regard.