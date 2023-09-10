Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with world leaders at G20 summit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 05:19 pm

PM with France President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Hasan Jahid Tusher, deputy press secretary to the prime minister/ Facebook.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was seen interacting with world leaders on the sidelines of the 2023 G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday (9 September).

PM with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Hasan Jahid Tusher, deputy press secretary to the prime minister/ Facebook.
PM with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Hasan Jahid Tusher, deputy press secretary to the prime minister/ Facebook.
PM with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden. Photo: Hasan Jahid Tusher, deputy press secretary to the prime minister/ Facebook.
PM with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Photo: Hasan Jahid Tusher, deputy press secretary to the prime minister/ Facebook.
PM with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa. Photo: Hasan Jahid Tusher, deputy press secretary to the prime minister/ Facebook.
PM with Oman Deputy Prime Minister Asa&#039;ad bin Tariq. Photo: Hasan Jahid Tusher, deputy press secretary to the prime minister/ Facebook.
PM with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Union President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Hasan Jahid Tusher, deputy press secretary to the prime minister/ Facebook.
