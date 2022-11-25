Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets newly elected Malaysian PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted the newly elected Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.

Hasan Jahid Tushar, the deputy press secretary to the prime minister confirmed the matter.

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday, capping a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to protest leader, a prisoner convicted of sodomy and opposition leader.

Anwar, 75, vowed to fight corruption and focus on the economy while also upholding Islam as the official religion of the multi-ethnic country and defending special rights of ethnic Malays.

"Thank God, because we have seen a change that has awaited the people of Malaysia," Anwar told reporters hours after he was sworn in by the king who appointed him following an inconclusive election.