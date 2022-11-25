Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets newly elected Malaysian PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 10:55 am

Related News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets newly elected Malaysian PM

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 10:55 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted the newly elected Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.

Hasan Jahid Tushar, the deputy press secretary to the prime minister confirmed the matter.

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday, capping a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to protest leader, a prisoner convicted of sodomy and opposition leader.

Anwar, 75, vowed to fight corruption and focus on the economy while also upholding Islam as the official religion of the multi-ethnic country and defending special rights of ethnic Malays.

"Thank God, because we have seen a change that has awaited the people of Malaysia," Anwar told reporters hours after he was sworn in by the king who appointed him following an inconclusive election.

Top News

PM Hasina / Malaysia / Bangladesh / Anwar Ibrahim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

29m | Explorer
How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

54m | Thoughts
The longer the pearls are left in the mussels, the more the layers form on the nucleus or tissue and the better the pearl quality and lustre. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pearl farming: Opening new horizons for farmers

1h | Panorama
While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

39m | Videos
Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

2h | Videos
Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

2h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court