Primary school headteacher arrested for raping fifth-grader in Chattogram

A headteacher of a primary school has been arrested for allegedly raping a fifth-grade student in the Chattogram metropolitan city's Sher Shah Colony area under the Bayazid Bostami police station.

The accused was identified as Foyzul Islam, 46, headteacher of Shershah Colony Govt Primary School, son of Hamid Ali from Sonarkhil in Chambal union of Ctg's Banshkhali upazila.

Following his arrest, a Chattogram court sent him to jail yesterday (9 June).

Sanjoy Sinha, officer-in-charge of Bayazid Bostami police station told The Business Standard, "The victim's mother, a garment worker, went to her job on Saturday (8 June) morning. Taking advantage of her absence, Foyzul, who lives in a rented house next to the victim's home, called the girl over for tuition at his residence and raped her after drugging her."

"After learning about the incident from her daughter, the mother filed a case on Sunday (9 June) morning. Responding swiftly, police arrested the accused and produced him before the court", the OC added.