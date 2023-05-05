Prices of onion, garlic jump 50% over a month

Data from the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) reveal that the prices of onions and garlic have increased by 50% and 55%, respectively, over just one month.

However, retailers claim that the prices of the daily kitchen items have increased even more.

TCB data show that the local variety of onions is currently selling for Tk50-55, up from Tk30-40 a month ago. Similarly, the local variety of garlic, which was priced at Tk80-120, is now priced at Tk130-180.

The price of potatoes has also increased by 38% to Tk30-35 over the last one month.

During a visit to Karwan Bazar and Shewrapara areas of the capital on Thursday, it was observed that onions, garlic, potatoes, oil, sugar, eggs, and vegetables were all being sold at higher prices.

A trader at Karwan Bazar, Md Alauddin, mentioned that the prices of onions and garlic have been increasing rapidly since Eid-ul-Fitr.

"A month ago, we bought wholesale onions at Tk28-30 per kg and sold them at some profit. Now we have to buy them for Tk48-50 and then we have some additional costs. Now we are selling them for Tk55," he added.

On increased prices, he said, wholesalers say that there is a shortage of supply. Apart from this, a lower supply of imported onions has also contributed to the price increase.

Meanwhile, shops in various neighbourhoods in the capital sell onions at Tk60 per kg and potatoes at Tk40.

Md Siraj, a vegetable vendor in the Eskaton area, said that they buy potatoes wholesale for Tk30 and sell them at Tk40 after adding some related costs and profits.

Md Mahbub, a customer at Karwan Bazar, said, "I bought two kg of potatoes for Tk70 and one kg of average-quality garlic for Tk120. However, I could buy the best quality garlic at the same price a month ago."

"Again, the price of soybean oil has been increased by Tk12 to Tk199 per litre. The price of everything is increasing, but there is no increase in our income. Now we have reduced the purchase of products to meet household expenses. Earlier, I used to buy three kg of oil per month, and now I am buying two kg," he added.

Loose sugar prices in the capital have increased by Tk15-20 per kg to Tk130-140 in a span of 10 days. However, although loose sugar is available, there is no packaged sugar in shops.

On 6 April, the government fixed the maximum retail price of refined loose sugar at Tk104 per kg and refined packaged sugar at Tk109.

Ali Hossain, a salesperson at Yasin General Store in Karwan Bazar, said, "We have not received the supply of packaged sugar since Eid. And we have to buy loose sugar wholesale, which is higher than the price set by the government, so we have stopped selling loose sugar."

Eggs got costlier

On Thursday, per dozen eggs were seen selling for Tk140-145, which were Tk130-132 even just three days earlier.

Broiler chicken, which saw a share increase in prices before the recent Eid, is selling for Tk220-225 per kg.

Vegetable market

The prices of various vegetables have increased by Tk10-20 since Eid. No vegetables except potatoes are selling below Tk50 at retail markets.

Golam Rabbani, a retailer at Karwan Bazar, said vegetable prices have increased by up to Tk20 since Eid.

"Before Eid, we used to buy okra wholesale for Tk20, but now it costs Tk40. We now sell it for Tk50," he said, adding the supply of vegetables is on the decline due to rains, which has led to an increase in prices.

It has been seen that papaya is being sold at Tk70 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk60 and pointed gourd at Tk50 in Boubazar of West Shewrapara.

Eggs are selling at Tk100-120 per kg after an increase of Tk40 in a week. And the price of ginger has also gone up.

"I bought ginger a month ago for Tk150 per kg, and today I bought it for Tk200," said Md Masud, a customer.