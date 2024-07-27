Prices of eggs, vegetables, broiler chickens drop, but rice still dearer

Prices of eggs, vegetables, and broiler chickens have decreased due to improved supply, but rice prices have remained higher over the week, causing distress among consumers.

Rice traders increased the price of rice by Tk150-200 per 50kg sack citing supply issues during the recent unrest that saw disruption of transport and enforcement of curfew.

Consumers say they are to pay Tk3-4 more per kilogram for rice compared to previous weeks.

When a nationwide standstill occurred about a week ago due to the unrest centring movement for reform in the quota system in government jobs, the supply chain was severely disrupted. During that time, the supply of vegetables, fish, chicken, and eggs dropped significantly, leading to a sharp increase in the prices of all types of food products.

Traders said as the situation has now normalised, the supply has increased and the prices of all types of products, except rice, have decreased. The price of a dozen eggs has fallen from Tk170-180 to Tk150-160, although in some areas of Dhaka, eggs are still being sold for an additional Tk5.

Similarly, the price of broiler chicken has also decreased. Broiler chicken, which was previously sold for Tk200-210, is now being sold for Tk185-190, depending on the market.

Egg seller Md Fazlul from Dilu Road in the capital mentioned that the supply of eggs is now abundant, and the prices have decreased.

The prices of all types of vegetables have decreased. Aubergine, which had risen to Tk120, is now being sold for Tk60-80, depending on the market and quality. Green papaya, which was sold for Tk70-80, is now Tk50; okra has dropped from Tk80 to Tk50-60; ridge gourd has decreased from Tk120 taka Tk70-80; small-sized bottle gourd has reduced from Tk80 to Tk50-60; and both snake gourd and pointed gourd are being sold for Tk60-80.

However, the price of potatoes has not decreased; they are still being sold for Tk70. Due to reduced production, the potato market has been unstable for several months. The same situation applies to onion, which is now being sold for Tk120 per kilogram.

Rice prices remain higher

Consumers are complaining that the traders are capitalising the unrest situation to sell rice at higher prices.

Oli Hossain, a resident of Mirpur-14, told TBS that he bought a sack of BR-28 rice from a local shop last Friday. The price, which was Tk2,600 a few days ago, has now increased to Tk2,750, meaning that the buyers now have to pay an additional Tk3 per kilogram.

He said that although the supply crisis has eased, the sellers have not reduced the prices, which is putting additional pressure on consumers.

When asked about the reason for the rise in rice prices, Belal Hossain, the proprietor of Chatkhil Rice Agency in Dhaka, told TBS that at the beginning of the Boro season (April-May), the price of paddy was Tk900-950 per maund. It has now risen to Tk1,150-1,200.

"Some people believe that the rice prices increased as a result of the recent unrest but it is not true," he said.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, the price of coarse rice has reached Tk54, which is 6.12% higher compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Department of Agricultural Extension has forecasted a record production of rice for the Boro season, estimating 2.24 crore tonnes, compared to 2.11 tonnes produced during the Boro season last year.

Medium-quality rice (like BR-28) is being sold at 6.67% higher prices compared to the same period last year, even though the price of paddy at the start of the season was at least Tk200 per maund lower than last year.