Preventing disinformation: CEC, Facebook delegation to hold meeting tomorrow

Bangladesh

UNB
02 August, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 03:22 pm

Related News

Preventing disinformation: CEC, Facebook delegation to hold meeting tomorrow

The meeting will be held at the Election Commission building in Dhaka’s Agargaon at 11am

UNB
02 August, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 03:22 pm
Logo of Election Commission and Facebook
Logo of Election Commission and Facebook

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal will hold a meeting with a Facebook delegation tomorrow (3 August) on preventing propaganda on social media.

The meeting will be held at the Election Commission building in Dhaka's Agargaon at 11am.

When contacted, Election Commission (EC) Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said the Facebook delegation sought time for the meeting.

Asked about the reason behind the meeting, he said, "The national election is approaching. With that in mind, there can be a discussion on how to prevent propaganda on social media."

Three officials from Facebook's Singapore office will meet the CEC. The delegation will be led by the head of public policy for Bangladesh at Facebook's parent company Meta, Ruzan Sarwar, the EC official said.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Facebook / meeting / election / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low