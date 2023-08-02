Preventing disinformation: CEC, Facebook delegation to hold meeting tomorrow

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal will hold a meeting with a Facebook delegation tomorrow (3 August) on preventing propaganda on social media.

The meeting will be held at the Election Commission building in Dhaka's Agargaon at 11am.

When contacted, Election Commission (EC) Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said the Facebook delegation sought time for the meeting.

Asked about the reason behind the meeting, he said, "The national election is approaching. With that in mind, there can be a discussion on how to prevent propaganda on social media."

Three officials from Facebook's Singapore office will meet the CEC. The delegation will be led by the head of public policy for Bangladesh at Facebook's parent company Meta, Ruzan Sarwar, the EC official said.