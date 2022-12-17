Prevent plots that go against the constitution, spirit of Liberation War: President

Bangladesh

UNB
17 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 05:42 pm

Related News

Prevent plots that go against the constitution, spirit of Liberation War: President

UNB
17 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 05:42 pm
Prevent plots that go against the constitution, spirit of Liberation War: President

President Abdul Hamid on Saturday called upon people to be vigilant, to prevent any activity and plot that goes against the constitution and the spirit of the Liberation War.

"As the practice of democracy and development of values increase, the effectiveness and dignity of the constitution will also increase," he said.

He made this call as the chief guest at the function organized by the Bangladesh Supreme Court at the Bangabandhu International Convention Center on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of the implementation of the Constitution of Bangladesh and Supreme Court.

The president said that exploiting the constitution for the interests of individuals, groups and parties can never be a good example.

Termig Bangladesh Supreme Court as the "guardian of the constitution", he said the executive, legislative and judicial divisions have to work together to keep the sanctity and dignity of the constitution intact.

He also reminded the judiciary and lawyers to play a leading role in this matter.

The president asked everyone irrespective of party affiliation to respect the constitution and play a role in establishing democracy and rule of law in the country.

Hamid said that the Father of the Nation had mentioned the establishment of an independent judiciary in the constitution, where the Supreme Court and the subordinate courts would conduct judicial work independently according to the law within their respective jurisdictions and limits.

The first step towards fulfilling Bangabandhu's dream was ensured when the Supreme Court of Bangladesh started its journey on December 18, 1972, he added.

The president lauded Bangladesh Supreme Court as it has been playing a prestigious role as the guardian and protector of the constitution in times of peace and crisis, besides protecting human rights and ensuring justice.

A publication, titled "Fifty Years (1972-2022), Literature and Legacy, Supreme Court of Bangladesh", was launched in the programme while a documentary on the history of constitution was presented.

Justice Mohammad Nuruzzaman from Appellate Division of the Supreme court delivered the inaugural speech while Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya spoke at the programme as guest of honour.

Law Minister Anisul Huq spoke as the special guest while Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique presided over the programme.

Top News

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

3h | Panorama
In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disaster in thonga industry due to polythene

Disaster in thonga industry due to polythene

16m | TBS Stories
Revisit karagar

Revisit karagar

26m | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 9

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 9

31m | TBS SPORTS
Symptoms of depression should not be ignored

Symptoms of depression should not be ignored

36m | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!