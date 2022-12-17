Prevent plots that go against the constitution, spirit of Liberation War: President

President Abdul Hamid on Saturday called upon people to be vigilant, to prevent any activity and plot that goes against the constitution and the spirit of the Liberation War.

"As the practice of democracy and development of values increase, the effectiveness and dignity of the constitution will also increase," he said.

He made this call as the chief guest at the function organized by the Bangladesh Supreme Court at the Bangabandhu International Convention Center on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of the implementation of the Constitution of Bangladesh and Supreme Court.

The president said that exploiting the constitution for the interests of individuals, groups and parties can never be a good example.

Termig Bangladesh Supreme Court as the "guardian of the constitution", he said the executive, legislative and judicial divisions have to work together to keep the sanctity and dignity of the constitution intact.

He also reminded the judiciary and lawyers to play a leading role in this matter.

The president asked everyone irrespective of party affiliation to respect the constitution and play a role in establishing democracy and rule of law in the country.

Hamid said that the Father of the Nation had mentioned the establishment of an independent judiciary in the constitution, where the Supreme Court and the subordinate courts would conduct judicial work independently according to the law within their respective jurisdictions and limits.

The first step towards fulfilling Bangabandhu's dream was ensured when the Supreme Court of Bangladesh started its journey on December 18, 1972, he added.

The president lauded Bangladesh Supreme Court as it has been playing a prestigious role as the guardian and protector of the constitution in times of peace and crisis, besides protecting human rights and ensuring justice.

A publication, titled "Fifty Years (1972-2022), Literature and Legacy, Supreme Court of Bangladesh", was launched in the programme while a documentary on the history of constitution was presented.

Justice Mohammad Nuruzzaman from Appellate Division of the Supreme court delivered the inaugural speech while Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya spoke at the programme as guest of honour.

Law Minister Anisul Huq spoke as the special guest while Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique presided over the programme.