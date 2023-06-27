Pressure of vehicles low at Paturia ferry terminal; Eid holidaymakers enjoy smooth journey

Pressure of vehicles low at Paturia ferry terminal; Eid holidaymakers enjoy smooth journey

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Eid holidaymakers were crossing Manikganj's Paturia ferry terminal without hassle on Tuesday morning as the pressure of vehicles and passengers was relatively low at the terminal.

The terminal has seen a decrease in vehicles and passengers since the opening of the Padma Bridge

However, the number of ferries has been increased to 18 for seamless crossing of passengers and vehicles during Eid, said Shah Md Khaled Newaz, deputy general manager (commerce) of Aricha regional office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

Besides, the authorities are bringing back vacant ferries from the other side to facilitate crossing of the passengers from Dhaka side, he added.

"Five ghats of Paturia have been renovated and kept fully functional. A special ferry has been arranged to carry the sacrificial animal-laden trucks," said the BIWTC official.

Although there was an announcement to stop the movement of trucks carrying goods from today till three days after Eid, the authorities have kept the movement of trucks normal as there is no traffic jam.

Superintendent of Police Golam Azad Khan said that all measures have been taken to facilitate smooth movement of sacrificial animals-carrying trucks.

Police have been deployed at various ppoints on the road to prevent any kind of extortion, he added.

Aricha / Paturia / Ferry

