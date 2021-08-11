Pressure on ferries reduce as launch service resumes today

Thousands of people and private vehicles were seen crossing the Shimulia-Banglabazar naval route by launch and ferry services today amid the grim coronavirus scenario in the country.

The two-way passenger crossing has increased significantly as launch services resumed today reducing the pressure on ferries.

On the first day of the lockdown relaxation, the rush of passengers was reported to and from 21 districts of the southern region of the country.

Coming from Barishal, Md Al Amin said he crossed the river by lunch without any hassle to reach Shimulia ghat as his employer asked him to join work from today.

Another passenger Razia Akhter, who is travelling to Dhaka for the health check-up of her newborn baby, echoed the same and said that there has been no such sufferings while crossing the river on a ferry today but she had to pay an extra fare.



BIWTA Deputy Director (Naval Traffic) Shahadat Hossain said, "There has been increased Dhaka-bound passengers pressure today. However, many launches left loaded with south-bound passengers."

"Five ferries have been plying on the route since morning," BIWTC Assistant Manager Mahbubur Rahman said, adding that more than 150 vehicles waiting at the Shimulia wharf area.

He further said, "We have not yet received any directives on whether ferries should carry heavy vehicles or not, as a result of which each ferry is crossing the mighty Padma today with a number of vehicles less than its capacity."