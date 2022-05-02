Pressure of Eid holidaymakers at Shimulia eases

Shimulia Ghat is quite empty today following three days of extreme crowds of homebound people.

The environment of the terminal has been normal since Monday morning.

At the moment there are about 50 private cars and 100 pickup vans waiting at the wharf. Besides, a row of motorcycles was seen in the morning but all the motorcycles have been transported on one ferry.

Photo: TBS

Passengers and vehicles are being crossed by 10 small and big ferries on Shimulia-Banglabazar-Majhikandi route. Besides, there are eight trawlers, 85 launches and 154 speedboats.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC)'s Shimulia Ghat Assistant Manager (Commerce) Mahbubur Rahman said one ferry has left ghat number 1 since morning carrying pickups, microbuses, motorcycles and small cars.

Photo: TBS

Now, only 50 private cars and a hundred pickup vans are waiting to cross. The situation is normal at the wharf, he added.