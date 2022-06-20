Press Council can fine media outlets for 'yellow journalism'

The government has approved the draft of the Press Council (amendment) Act, 2022 with provision of empowering the council to fine media outlets for 'yellow journalism'.

The approval came at the cabinet meeting on Monday (20 June) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

"The draft law stipulates fines for misreporting. Earlier, the Press Council could only rebuke journalists for such wrong activities," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters after the meeting.

The law will be applicable for all print and digital news media, he said.

