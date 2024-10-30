Press accreditation of 20 senior journos scrapped

Bangladesh

UNB
30 October, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 02:04 am

The government has scrapped permanent and temporary press accreditation cards of 20 senior journalists including Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Farzana Rupa, and Farida Yasmin.

A gazette notification, signed by Md Nizamul Kabir, chief information officer of the Press Information Department under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, was issued in this regard.

The gazette reads the accreditation was cancelled under sections 6.9, 6.10, 9.5 and 9.6 of the Press Accreditation Principle-2022.

Those accreditation scrapped included former Director General of Press Institute of Bangladesh Jafar Wazed, former press minister Shaban Mahmud, Ekattor Television's former editor-in-chief Mozzamel Haque Babu, Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta, Bangladesh Pratidin editor Naem Nizam, ABCnews24.com chief editor Subhash Chandra Singha Roy, former chief executive editor of ATN News Munni Saha, and Amadershomoy.com editor Naimul Islam Khan, among others.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

