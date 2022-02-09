President’s medal winning ASP sued over US citizen’s murder

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 10:38 pm

Related News

President’s medal winning ASP sued over US citizen’s murder

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 10:38 pm
DMP will not allow the capital&#039;s inhabitants to hold DJ parties on 31 December night; Photo: Collected
DMP will not allow the capital's inhabitants to hold DJ parties on 31 December night; Photo: Collected

Two policemen, including one who won the president's medal, have been named in the murder of Bangladeshi-born US citizen Safayet Mahbub Farazi, 37.

The slain US citizen's mother Shamimun Nahar, also a US citizen, filed the murder case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Dhaka, accusing Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Badda Zone Assistant Commissioner Toachir Jahan Babu, sub-inspector Mohammad Moshiur of Badda Police Station and six others – victim's friend Sujana Tabassum Salam,33, Aftab, Shakhawat, Aswad, Sujana's house owner Kamrul Haque and caretaker Ripon.

The policemen were also accused of negligence, tampering with evidence and threatening the victim's family.

Hours after the hearing on the matter on Wednesday afternoon, Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib accepted the case and asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate it.

Plaintiff's lawyer Mohammad Sarwar Hossain confirmed the matter to The Business Standard, saying the case was filed on the suggestion of the US embassy as police failed to record the case after 45 days of the incident.

The plaintiff alleged that the accused killed her son in a premeditated manner, destroyed evidence of the murder and threatened her.

One of the accused, ASP Toachir Jahan Babu, was awarded the President Police Medal (PPM) for gallantry and professionalism.

News of the murder case sparked shock among the police fraternity.

Police officials told TBS that Toachir had a very good past record of six years.

When contacted, Toachir said, "No one heard of any bad record during the past six years of my career. How can a policeman kill a person? Is it possible? I have not gone through the case copy. Once I do so, I can comment further."

Accused Shakhawat told TBS that he last met Faraizi on the night of 25 December, the day after he was found dead in Sunaja's home. "I do not know who Sujana is. I only knew Faraizi; I am innocent and even attended his funeral," he added.

TBS tried to contact Sujana, but found her phone switched off.

According to the case statement, the plaintiff's son Faraizi came to Bangladesh from the US in September last year. After coming to Dhaka, he introduced Sujana, Aftab, Shakhawat and Aswad to his mother.

Occasionally, Sujana would go to Faraizi's home to meet him. Faraizi's mother Shamimum learnt that Sujana and Faraizi would often consume drugs and alcohol, and she forbade Sujana from coming to their house.

Aggrieved by this, on 23 November the accused came to Faraizi's home, hurled abusive words and hit both the mother and son, the case statement reads. After calling 999, the police went and brought the matter under control and resolved it.

On 10 February, the two were again attacked by the accused and needed emergency treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the case statement reads.

At around 9:30pm on the same night, Assistant Commissioner Toachir Jahan and SI Moshiur took Sujana to the victim's house. They threatened Faraizi to continue his relationship with Sujana or leave the country, Shamimun claimed.

The victim left home on 25 December to celebrate Christmas Eve. He returned home at 11:45pm. At the time, Sujana, Aftab, Shakhawat and Aswad were with him.

Seeing them, Shamimum became angry and asked them to leave. Sujana asked Faraizi to take her home. They travelled in Sujana's car, but Faraizi did not return.

After failing to trace her son the next day, the plaintiff went to Bhatara police station, where Assistant Commissioner Toachir told her that he didn't know the accused's address.

On 27 December, the plaintiff received a call from Bhatara police station that her son's body had been recovered from Sujana's home.

After an autopsy on 1 January, the plaintiff was handed over the body of her son.

According to the case statement, the plaintiff went to Sujana's house on 2 January  But homeowner Kamrul Haque and caretaker Ripon threatened to kill her if she entered the house.

The next day, the plaintiff went to file a case at Bhatara police station, but AC Toachir Jahan and SI Mashiur threatened her to not file the case.

After several attempts, the victim's mother failed to file any case. She even complained to the DMP commissioner on 9 January, but it did not change anything.

TBS tried to reach the DMP commissioner, but he was not available for comments.

Top News

ASP / murder / US Citizen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Seychelles has beautiful resorts and lodges, which offer panoramic views of a blue seas and sparkling white sand. Photo: Collected

Seychelles: From the perspective of a non-honeymooner

10h | Explorer
Consumers may find the digital rupee to be a safer alternative to bank deposits. Photo: Bloomberg

The digital rupee needs more thought, less haste

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘In no other country are hospitals and diagnostic centres separate entities’

9h | Panorama
Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

5h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

5h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'