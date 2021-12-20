President’s dialogue: JaPa delegation at Bangabhaban

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 04:21 pm

Related News

President’s dialogue: JaPa delegation at Bangabhaban

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 04:21 pm
President’s dialogue: JaPa delegation at Bangabhaban

An eight-member delegation of Jatiya Party is now at Bangabhaban to participate in the dialogue with President Abdul Hamid over the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC).

The JaPa delegation led by the party Chairman GM Quader entered Bangabhaban around 4pm.

The members of the delegation include Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque, Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairman Advocate Salma Islam, Co-Chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid, and Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar. 

Gradually the president will hold talks with the registered political parties before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners. The nine parties having representation in the parliament might be invited first.
 

Top News / Politics

JaPa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

2h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

3h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

28m | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

20h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today