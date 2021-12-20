President’s dialogue: JaPa delegation at Bangabhaban

An eight-member delegation of Jatiya Party is now at Bangabhaban to participate in the dialogue with President Abdul Hamid over the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC).

The JaPa delegation led by the party Chairman GM Quader entered Bangabhaban around 4pm.

The members of the delegation include Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque, Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairman Advocate Salma Islam, Co-Chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid, and Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar.

Gradually the president will hold talks with the registered political parties before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners. The nine parties having representation in the parliament might be invited first.

