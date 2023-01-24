Presidential election schedule to be announced Wednesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

Presidential election schedule to be announced Wednesday

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 04:53 pm
Presidential election schedule to be announced Wednesday

The schedule for the presidential election will be announced on Wednesday, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal. 

The CEC came up with the development Tuesday (24 January) after he called on Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the parliament as part of a legal procedure. 

The Election Commission will sit for a meeting at 11am Wednesday and unveil the election schedule afterwards, the CEC said.

According to the constitution, a new president has to be elected within 90 to 60 days before the end of the incumbent president's tenure.

President is elected by the members of the parliament. 

It is certain that the next president will be elected from the ruling Awami League as the party has an absolute majority in the parliament. 

The previous presidential election schedule was announced on 25 January 2018.  

Abdul Hamid was elected president unopposed for the second term on 6 February though the election was slated for 18 February. 

President Abdul Hamid is set to complete his tenure on 23 April. 

The countdown for the next presidential election started on 23 January this year and the next president has to be elected by 23 February.

Top News

president election / schedule

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

9h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

10h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

25m | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

2h | TBS Insight
Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February