Presidential election schedule to be announced Wednesday

The schedule for the presidential election will be announced on Wednesday, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

The CEC came up with the development Tuesday (24 January) after he called on Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the parliament as part of a legal procedure.

The Election Commission will sit for a meeting at 11am Wednesday and unveil the election schedule afterwards, the CEC said.

According to the constitution, a new president has to be elected within 90 to 60 days before the end of the incumbent president's tenure.

President is elected by the members of the parliament.

It is certain that the next president will be elected from the ruling Awami League as the party has an absolute majority in the parliament.

The previous presidential election schedule was announced on 25 January 2018.

Abdul Hamid was elected president unopposed for the second term on 6 February though the election was slated for 18 February.

President Abdul Hamid is set to complete his tenure on 23 April.

The countdown for the next presidential election started on 23 January this year and the next president has to be elected by 23 February.