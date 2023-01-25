Presidential election on 19 February: EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 12:26 pm

Related News

Presidential election on 19 February: EC

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 12:26 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The country's 22nd presidential election will be held on 19 February from 2pm to 5pm, the Election Commission (EC) has announced.

The election schedule was disclosed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

He was addressing the press following a meeting of the commission held in Dhaka at 11am on Wednesday (25 January). 

As per EC, the date for submitting nomination papers is 12 February (10am-4pm) and those will be reviewed on 13 February. 

The commission has set 14 February (till 4pm) as the final date for withdrawing nominations. 

Earlier on Tuesday, as per the law, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal met with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury to have a discussion over the polls.

Article 123 (1) of the Constitution states that if the post of president becomes vacant due to expiry of the term, an election shall be held to fill the vacant post within 90 to 60 days before the term expires.

The president is elected by the votes of the members of parliament. As the Awami League has an absolute majority in the parliament, their candidate will certainly become president.

The last presidential election was scheduled on 25 January 2018 and the election date was 18 February, but since there was only one candidate, Md Abdul Hamid was elected president for the second term on 6 February. His term will end on 23 April.

This time, the countdown for the presidential election started on 23 January. The president should be elected by 23 February.

Top News

presidential election / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

6h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

19h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

20h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

21h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February