Presidential election on 19 February: EC

The country's 22nd presidential election will be held on 19 February from 2pm to 5pm, the Election Commission (EC) has announced.

The election schedule was disclosed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

He was addressing the press following a meeting of the commission held in Dhaka at 11am on Wednesday (25 January).

As per EC, the date for submitting nomination papers is 12 February (10am-4pm) and those will be reviewed on 13 February.

The commission has set 14 February (till 4pm) as the final date for withdrawing nominations.

Earlier on Tuesday, as per the law, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal met with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury to have a discussion over the polls.

Article 123 (1) of the Constitution states that if the post of president becomes vacant due to expiry of the term, an election shall be held to fill the vacant post within 90 to 60 days before the term expires.

The president is elected by the votes of the members of parliament. As the Awami League has an absolute majority in the parliament, their candidate will certainly become president.

The last presidential election was scheduled on 25 January 2018 and the election date was 18 February, but since there was only one candidate, Md Abdul Hamid was elected president for the second term on 6 February. His term will end on 23 April.

This time, the countdown for the presidential election started on 23 January. The president should be elected by 23 February.