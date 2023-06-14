President visits Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum

Bangladesh

BSS
14 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 02:40 pm

Related News

President visits Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum

BSS
14 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 02:40 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today visited Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum at Bangabhaban this noon.

He a video of the renovated installations of the historic Toshakhana Museum as well as the Bangabhaban, the Presidential palace.

Bangabhaban was once called "Manuk House". After that, it was regarded as the "Governor House". A unique combination of Victorian architecture with Islamic and Bengali architecture, this building is now the office and residence of the President of the Republic.

President Shahabuddin visited the installations in different rooms staying there for over 30 minutes.

The Toshakhana building is well-decorated with gifts from different heads of state and governments of different countries and historic photographs.

Under the overall supervision of Bangabhaban, this dilapidated Toshakhana was renovated into a museum with a modern look in January this year.

On 24 January 2023, erstwhile President M Abdul Hamid inaugurated the renovated installations of the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum, remaining open for visitors on a limited scale.

"It needs a good task. Moreover, it is well-decorated as well," President Shahabuddin expressed his satisfaction soon after visiting the museum.

Later, the President also signed a visitors' book there.

He said history guides people to the past as well as guides the future and Bangabhaban is a unique monument of Bengali history and tradition.

"I believe, the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum will play an important role in preserving the rich history of Bangabhaban and presenting it from generation to generation," President Shahabuddin mentioned.
 
 "The souvenirs displayed in the Toshakhana Museum and stills from various periods would contribute to linking the past with the present and the future," the President added.

Noting that this museum is one of the monuments of centuries of colourful history and tradition of the Bengalis, he said the domestic and foreign envoys or ambassadors and visitors would be able to get acquainted with the country's history, heritage and culture during their visit.

The Toshakhana Museum would serve as one of the mediums to bridge the gap between Bangabhaban and the people of the country, the President hoped.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan and high civil and military officers accompanied the President there.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

19h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

21h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank