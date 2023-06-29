President urges the rich to stand by underprivileged people

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has called upon the country's affluent quarter to come forward to stand by the poverty-stricken and underprivileged people of the society to make Eid occasion joyful.



"The joy of Eid should be shared with relatives and neighbours . . . Let us forget the hatred and spread the joy of Eid among all," he said in a recorded televised speech to greet the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second greatest religious festival of the Muslims.

The Head of the State, now on a 10-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform the holy Hajj, also greeted the countrymen on the occasion.



He said all Muslims of the world, including the countrymen, should forget all the sorrows and get rid of the hatred and sacrifice the animal of the mind.



"Sacrifice (qurbani) teaches us loyalty and sacrifice along with unbridled joy. It brings out the spirit of self-sacrifice and selfless love in people," the President noted.



He said global inflation is on the rise due to the impact of the Corona epidemic and war conflicts in various places.



As a result, low-income people around the world are living under various obstacles, President Shahabuddin also mentioned.



The holy Eid-ul-Azha will bring endless happiness and joy to all, the President hoped.

