President urges members of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society to perform duties more sincerely

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday called upon the members of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society to perform their duties more actively and sincerely for the sake of humanity.

The President made this call when the newly elected committee members of the society headed by its chairman Professor Dr Ubaidul Kabir Chowdhury met the President at Bangabhaban today.

During the meeting, the Chairman informed the President about the overall activities of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

He also highlighted the progress of various ongoing projects of the society.

President Shahabuddin said that the role of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society is very important during various crises including natural disasters.

Appreciating the role of the society in socio-economic development since independence, he said that the volunteers of the society should be more active in dealing with any disaster.

The President cited his own experience of serving as General Secretary of the then-Pabna District Red Cross from 1972 to 1975.

The president also asked them to strengthen coordination with the relevant departments, ministries and institutions in implementing the project of the Red Crescent Society.

Secretaries to the President's office were present during the meeting.