President urges lawyers to extend all-out cooperation to ensure justice

Bangladesh

BSS
13 June, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 05:28 pm

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday urged the lawyers to extend optimum cooperation to ensure justice for the people of the country.

The president made the call when a 12-member delegation of the Bangladesh Bar Council, led by its Chairman Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin, paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

"Lawyers are very conscious citizens of society... Justice can be ensured only through the coordination of the Bar and the Bench," he observed, urging every member of the Bar Council to ensure transparency and accountability in their respective works.

The president suggested the authorities concerned of the Bar Council to ensure that only qualified and talented law-degree-holders can become members of the Bangladesh Bar Council as this would benefit the country's Judiciary.

Mentioning the Bar Council as the 'Lawyers Parliament', the president assured the lawyers of providing all necessary cooperation for the development of this bar council.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the president of the overall activities and future plans of the Bangladesh Bar Council, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The lawyers gratefully recalled the cooperation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as the incumbent government in the development of the Bar Council.

The delegation also expressed gratitude to the government for providing necessary support for lawyers at the tough time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban were present there.

