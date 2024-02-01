President urges KSA to invest more in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
01 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 06:26 pm

A delegation headed by Dr Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al -Sheikh, Speaker of the Sura Councilor of Saudi Arabia, met the President at Bangabhaban on Thursday (1 February). Photo: UNB
A delegation headed by Dr Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al -Sheikh, Speaker of the Sura Councilor of Saudi Arabia, met the President at Bangabhaban on Thursday (1 February). Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday urged Saudi Arabia to invest more in various sectors.

He made the call when a delegation headed by Dr Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al -Sheikh, Speaker of the Sura Councilor of Saudi Arabia, met the President at Bangabhaban.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

President Shahabuddin said bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are very excellent and the religious, cultural and economic ties are also strong.

Mentioning Saudi Arabia as the biggest labour market of Bangladesh, he said Bangladeshi expatriates living in Saudi Arabia are making important contributions to the socio-economic development of both countries.

President Shahabuddin said Saudi investment in Bangladesh and bilateral trade is gradually increasing.

He expected that the trade will increase further in the future.

President Shahabuddin said Bangladesh strongly supports the demand for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and strongly condemns the Israeli attack on Gaza.

The President also praised the leadership of Saudi Arabia in establishing peace and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

During the meeting, the speaker of the Sura Councilor of Saudi Arabia said that the Saudi government and people attach great importance to the development of relations with Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the delegation praised the socio-economic development of Bangladesh and said that their cooperation will continue for the development of Bangladesh.

Members of Shura Council Khaled bin Mohammad Al Bawardi and Khaled bin Mohammad Al Saif, ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh and Secretaries to the President were also present during the meeting.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

