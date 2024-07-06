President urges Guard Regiment to embrace latest IT skills

President Mohammed Shahabuddin speaks at the President Guard Regiment (PGR) anniversary programme at the PGR headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday, 6 July. Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin emphasized the need for the President Guard Regiment (PGR) to enhance their knowledge and skills in the latest information technology, addressing the regiment during its 49th founding anniversary at the PGR headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment today (6 July).

Security today has become a multi-dimensional issue in the contemporary global context, President Shahabuddin said. The invention and expansion of new information technologies have further expanded this multidimensionality. "You need to sharpen your knowledge and skills in this regard. This requires advanced equipment and training, which I know you take very seriously."

He highlighted the importance of strengthening existing training programs to develop the regiment's professional standards to meet global benchmarks.

President Shahabuddin also spoke on the significance of historical knowledge for future success. "You have to learn from past history and events along with contemporary realities. We have to move towards a brighter future by stepping on the steps of the past and the present."

He reminded the PGR members of their duty to perform with utmost devotion and maintain the 'chain of command'. "Any self-sacrifice in fulfilling the great responsibility given by the country and the nation will make you memorable forever in history."