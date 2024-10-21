President urges Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan to import products from Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
21 October, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:54 pm

Related News

President urges Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan to import products from Bangladesh

He emphasised on increasing high-level contacts and exchanging visits of trade investment delegations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan

UNB
21 October, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:54 pm
The president made the urge when the newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to Bangladesh presented credentials to him on Monday (21 October). Photo: PID
The president made the urge when the newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to Bangladesh presented credentials to him on Monday (21 October). Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (21 October) urged Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to import international quality products from Bangladesh.

The president made the urge when the newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to Bangladesh presented credentials to him. 

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A contingent of the President's Guard Regiment gave them a guard of honour on their arrival.

First, the newly appointed Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Haris Hrle, presented his credentials to the President, followed by the presentation of credentials by Elchin Huseynli, the new Ambassador of Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the new ambassadors, President Shahabuddin said Bangladesh is interested in increasing mutual and multilateral relations in various fields including trade and investment with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan.

He emphasised on increasing high-level contacts and exchanging visits of trade investment delegations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to exploit potential areas for development of Bangladesh's relations.

At this time, the president urged the new ambassadors to work to increase the import of various products of international quality including ready-made garments, medicines, ceramics, leather goods, besides hiring skilled and semi-skilled labor force from Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the new ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina praised the role of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in establishing peace in his country from 1992 to 1995.

Highlighting the development potential of Bangladesh, the newly appointed ambassador of Azerbaijan said that he will work to improve his country's relations with Bangladesh.

The ambassadors sought full cooperation in fulfilling his duties.

Secretary of the President's Office Nasimul Gani, Military Secretary Major General Mohammad Adil Chowdhury, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin and Foreign Secretary Md Jasim Uddin were present during the meeting. 
 

Bosnia and Herzegovina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

10m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

20m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos