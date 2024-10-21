President urges Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan to import products from Bangladesh

The president made the urge when the newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to Bangladesh presented credentials to him on Monday (21 October). Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (21 October) urged Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to import international quality products from Bangladesh.

The president made the urge when the newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to Bangladesh presented credentials to him.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

A contingent of the President's Guard Regiment gave them a guard of honour on their arrival.

First, the newly appointed Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Haris Hrle, presented his credentials to the President, followed by the presentation of credentials by Elchin Huseynli, the new Ambassador of Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the new ambassadors, President Shahabuddin said Bangladesh is interested in increasing mutual and multilateral relations in various fields including trade and investment with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan.

He emphasised on increasing high-level contacts and exchanging visits of trade investment delegations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to exploit potential areas for development of Bangladesh's relations.

At this time, the president urged the new ambassadors to work to increase the import of various products of international quality including ready-made garments, medicines, ceramics, leather goods, besides hiring skilled and semi-skilled labor force from Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the new ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina praised the role of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in establishing peace in his country from 1992 to 1995.

Highlighting the development potential of Bangladesh, the newly appointed ambassador of Azerbaijan said that he will work to improve his country's relations with Bangladesh.

The ambassadors sought full cooperation in fulfilling his duties.

Secretary of the President's Office Nasimul Gani, Military Secretary Major General Mohammad Adil Chowdhury, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin and Foreign Secretary Md Jasim Uddin were present during the meeting.

