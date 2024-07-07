President urges Bangladeshi expatriates to send remittances thru proper channel

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (7 July) urged the expatriate Bangladeshis to send remittances through the proper channels.

"Expatriate Bangladeshis are remittance warriors . . . They should send remittances to the country through the proper channels," the President said.

He made the call as a delegation of NRB World, an organization of non-resident Bangladeshis residing in some 50 countries across the world, paid a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban.

NRB World is working globally as a non-profit, non-political and service-oriented organization with the aim of establishing a bond between the Bangladeshi people and non-resident Bangladeshis.

The main aim and objective of this organization is to play a role in the development of Bangladesh by utilising the talent, skills and investment of migrant Bangladeshis.

During the meeting, a 12-member delegation of the NRB World was led by its President M. Shahiduzzaman.

Later, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the journalists on the meeting.

Referring to the existing 'investment-friendly' environment in Bangladesh, the President urged the NRB World leaders to encourage foreign investors to invest in the country's potential sectors.

Mohammed Shahabuddin said, Bangladeshi expatriates are playing an important role in the economic development of the country.

He also gave necessary instructions to the Bangladeshi expatriates to actively participate in various events abroad.

Calling them as the country's "ambassadors' abroad, the head of state said that necessary steps will be taken to ensure that they get proper recognition in the country.

During the meeting, the delegation of NRB World briefed the President about their overall activities.

They said that they are working on the branding of various products and services of Bangladesh.

They demanded the establishment of NRB Special Economic Zone for investment in various sectors in Bangladesh.

Bangabhaban Secretary Md. Wahidul Islam Khan and senior civil and military officials were present at the President's office.