President stresses further smoothening medical facilities for poor

President Mohammed Shahabuddin giving his speech at the 'Fourth International Scientific Conference-2024' in Dhaka on 24 February 2024. Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (24 February) asked physicians, nurses and others concerned to further ease medical services for the poor as he opened the 'Fourth International Scientific Conference-2024' at a Dhaka hotel.

"Priority should be given on providing medical services to the poor ... And it must have to be ensured that they (poor) are not deprived of treatment or neglected in want of money," he said.

Bangladesh Cardiovascular Research Foundation and Interventional Academy of USA organised the conference.

The head of the state also asked for vigil so that illegal hospital clinics or fake doctors could cheat none.

"Providing quality medical services to the country's vast population is a challenge. But, the government already took steps for better medical service... Treat patients with kindness and provide utmost care to protect patient's dignity and privacy," he told the doctors.

The president also lauded infusing dynamism into medical education, treatment, service and research activities and improving medical management.

He called upon the government, private sectors and physicians to come forward to ensure further development of the country's overall health system.

The president categorically said doctors and nurses must be more sincere in providing medical care to a large population.

He called the medical profession noble, saying some fake doctors and health institutions hit the headlines and brought a bad name to the medical community.

"So you will have to be careful so none can create any negative impression among general public for some unscrupulous people (doctors), fake physicians and illegal treatment centers," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's trust in the doctors of Bangladesh, the president said Bangladesh has many world-class doctors who can be relied upon.

In this context, he highlighted the success of the free Covid-19 vaccination program in Bangladesh, which created a role model in the world and thanked everyone concerned for that.

Highly appreciating the initiative of such an international conference, he said the participation and view exchange meeting of national and foreign eminent cardiologists would help enrich the professional skills and experience of especially young doctors.

Shahabuddin said, "Medical science is ever-changing. As new diseases emerge, medical science advances to overcome those. And treatment, education and research programs should be conducted keeping in mind the nature of various types of disease."

He underscored the need to raise awareness to prevent heart disease, cancer, AIDS and other fatal diseases.

Referring to the government's constant efforts to ensure universal healthcare at people's doorsteps, he said the government aims to create a welfare society and state by ensuring a pollution-free, environment-friendly, healthy living for every citizen.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took the groundbreaking step of expanding health care at the grassroots level to bring medical services to the doorsteps of the common people in the war-torn country immediately after independence, he added.

"You [doctors] have to play an effective role in building the 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by the Father of the Nation through the implementation of 'Vision-2041' in the health sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Shahabuddin said.

He said the government has taken various steps to ensure modern health care, including establishing new hospitals and nursing institutes, resulting in tremendous progress in the health sector.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) President Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Vice Chancellor (VC) Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof. Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Course Chairman of Interventional Academy, USA, Dr Rajesh M Deve, Prime Minister's personal physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah and President of Bangladesh Cardiovascular Research Foundation Prof. Dr SM Mustafa Zaman, among others, spoke.