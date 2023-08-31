President Shahabuddin to visit Indonesia to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit on 5-7 September 

Bangladesh

UNB
31 August, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 03:56 pm

Related News

President Shahabuddin to visit Indonesia to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit on 5-7 September 

UNB
31 August, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 03:56 pm
President Shahabuddin to visit Indonesia to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit on 5-7 September 

President Md Shahabuddin will visit Indonesia to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit to be held in Jakarta Convention Center on 5-7 September.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen briefed the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday regarding President Shahabuddin's engagements in Jakarta.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited Bangladesh as chair of Indian Ocean Rim Association.

Foreign Minister Momen will accompany the president during the visit.

There will be a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh and Indonesia at the president-level, said the Foreign Minister, adding that two MoUs on cooperation in the areas of energy and health could be signed.

Bangladesh is the current president of IORA.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will chair 12 meetings during the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

The series of the 43rd ASEAN Summit will be held in plenary and retreat formats, including the 26th ASEAN-China Summit, the 24th ASEAN-the Republic of Korea (ROK) Summit, the 26th ASEAN-Japan Summit, the 11th ASEAN-U.S. Summit, the ASEAN-Canada Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, the 3rd ASEAN-Australia Summit, the 18th East Asia Summit, and 13th ASEAN-the United Nations Summit.

Meanwhile, the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Plus Three Summit will be held on September 7.

A number of bilateral meetings between ASEAN leaders will also be held on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

Top News

President / ASEAN summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

53m | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank