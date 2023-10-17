President Shahabuddin to undergo open heart surgery in Singapore tomorrow

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will undergo open heart surgery at the National University Hospital in Singapore on Wednesday.

The president was admitted to the hospital after the necessary health check-up on Tuesday morning, president's press secretary Joynal Abedin said.

The surgery will be performed under the supervision of cardiac surgeon Prof. Dr. Kofidis Theodoros.

President Shahabuddin also sought prayers from all for his speedy recovery.

He went to Singapore on Monday for treatment.

The president is expected to return home on 30 October.