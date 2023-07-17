President Shahabuddin seeks continued Swiss support on Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh

UNB
17 July, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:34 pm

Related News

President Shahabuddin seeks continued Swiss support on Rohingya repatriation

UNB
17 July, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:34 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday (17 July) urged Switzerland to continue its support to Bangladesh in its efforts to send Rohingyas back to their homeland Myanmar.

He said this when the newly appointed Swiss ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Siegfried Renggli presented his credentials to him at Bangabhaban, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told reporters.

Welcoming the new ambassador, the president said that Switzerland is making an important contribution to Bangladesh's socio-economic development and its investment here.

He recalled Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's official visit to Switzerland in 1972, saying that Bangabandhu wanted to make Bangladesh Switzerland of the East.

Shahabuddin mentioned Swiss support and cooperation as a development partner of Bangladesh in the last five years. He said the bilateral relations between the two countries will now turn to trade, investment and economic partnership.

He also expressed the hope that in the coming days, the relations between the two countries will reach new heights in various fields including investment.

The Swiss ambassador sought the cooperation of the President in carrying out his assignments in Bangladesh.

President Mohammad Shahabuddin / Switzerland - Bangladesh Relations / Rohingya repatriation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September