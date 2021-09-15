President seeks Philippines investment in special economic zones

President M Abdul Hamid today urged the Philippines to make investment in special economic zones (SEZs) here as the newly appointed Philippines ambassador to Bangladesh Alan L. Deniega presented the credential to him at Bangabhaban.

Receiving the credential, the President called upon Philippines investors to invest in Special Economic Zones in Bangladesh," President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin quoted Abdul Hamid as saying during the meeting.

President Hamid also called upon the Philippines to import products from Bangladesh as the country produces world-class readymade garment, medicines, handicrafts and medium-sized ships.

During the meeting, the head of the state said the Philippines is one of the countries recognized Bangladesh after the Independence in 1971.

Referring to the existing bilateral ties between the two states, he mentioned that Bangladesh's bilateral relations with the Philippines are very excellent and both the countries can get benefit through joint ventures in various sectors, including nursing and agricultural processing.

Abdul Hamid said Bangladesh is providing attractive investment opportunities and also has set up 100 special economic zones in this regard.

He stressed on the importance of exchanging public-private visits to harness trade and investment potentials between the two countries.

The envoy highly praised the socio-economic development of Bangladesh. He also sought the full cooperation of the President in discharging his assignments here.

Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials of Bangabhaban were present.

Earlier on his arrival at Bangabhaban, a contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) offered the envoy guard of honour as part of ceremony.