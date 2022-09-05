President seeks New Zealand's investment in livestock sector

Bangladesh

BSS
05 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 09:39 pm

Related News

President seeks New Zealand's investment in livestock sector

BSS
05 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 09:39 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President M Abdul Hamid today urged the investors of New Zealand to come forward to invest in the livestock sector in Bangladesh.
 
He made the urge as he received the credentials of New Zealand's new non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh David Gregory Pine at Bangabhaban here this evening. 
 
Noting that Bangladesh produces various types of world-class products, including sea-ships, readymade garments (RMG), medicine and ceramics, the President said New Zealand can import these products. 
 
During the meeting, the president said New Zealand was the first country to recognise Bangladesh after 1971's independence, President Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS. 
 
He told the high commissioner that the relationship between Bangladesh and New Zealand is very good and this relationship is gradually expanding in many ways. 
 
The head of the state thanked the New Zealand for providing duty free access to Bangladeshi products through which the existing bilateral trade and investment ties are expanding day by day. 
 
President Hamid assured the envoy of providing all-out cooperation in discharging his duty here in cementing further Bangladesh relations with the two states. 
 
Secretaries concerned and high officials to the president were present. 
 
Earlier on his arrival at Bangabhaban, a contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) offered the envoy guard of honour as part of ceremony. 
 
The national anthems of the respective countries were also played by the army band and the ambassadors made a round of inspection of the guard of honour. 

Top News

New Zealand / president abdul hamid / livestock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

12h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

11h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

13h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

3h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

6h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

7h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride