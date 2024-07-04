President seeks Myanmar support in strengthening regional relationship 

New Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Kao So Mo presents his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on 4 July 2024. Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday (4 July) sought Myanmar's support and cooperation in strengthening regional relationship as Bangladeshis going to take over as chair of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in September.

He said while newly appointed Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Kao So Mo presented his credentials to the president.

A smart contingent of the President's Guard Regiment gave him a guard of honour when he reached there.

Welcoming the new ambassador of Myanmar, President Shahabuddin said that Myanmar is the closest neighbour of Bangladesh.

He said that Bangladesh prioritizes the development of relations with different countries of the world.

The president said that although the government has given shelter to the forcibly displaced people from Myanmar on humanitarian grounds, it is currently a big problem for Bangladesh.

He expressed hope that Myanmar will create the environment so that these forcibly displaced people can return to their motherland safely and with dignity.

President Sahabuddin urged the new ambassador to work to explore the existing trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Myanmar as well.

Mentioning that Bangladesh will take over as the chairman of BIMSTEC next September, the President said that Bangladesh will work closely with Myanmar to strengthen BIMSTEC.

The president also said that Bangladesh wants to become a dialogue partner of ASEAN. He sought Myanmar's support and cooperation in this regard.

During the meeting, the new ambassador of Myanmar sought the full cooperation of the President in discharging his duties.

He said his country is working to solve the problems caused by the displaced people from Myanmar.

The ambassador of Myanmar said that he will inform his government about Bangladesh's concern in this regard and will take initiatives to solve the problem.

Secretaries to the president's office were also present during the meeting.