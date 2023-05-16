President seeks cooperation of all journalists irrespective of party affiliations

Bangladesh

BSS
16 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 04:23 pm

Related News

President seeks cooperation of all journalists irrespective of party affiliations

BSS
16 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 04:23 pm
President seeks cooperation of all journalists irrespective of party affiliations

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday sought cooperation of all journalists, irrespective of party affiliations and ideologies, in fulfilling his assignments in the country's highest office.

He sought the cooperation while exchanging views with the journalists at Pabna Press Club, of which he is a life-long member as a former journalist.

The president openly discussed his political life, including student politics coinciding with his journalistic career that started with now-defunct daily Banglar Bani.

Md Sahabuddin, while reminiscing about his student politics in the 70s, reverently remembered many talented journalists and leaders of various left-leaning organizations.

Referring to different aspects and ideologies of his student life as a student leader, the head of the state said no social system can be borrowed.

The president said the society should be built based on the desire of the people.

He said, "I have seen many doctrines but I participated in the Liberation War keeping in faith in the ideals of Sheikh Mujib or Mujibism."

No doctrine was useful then, the valiant Freedom Fighter said, adding, "Only the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's thought had worked perfectly. Under his leadership, we went to the Liberation War and made the country independent."

The president recounted various memories of his journalistic career and said, "I spent many glorious and bright days in this press club."

He informed the journalists that he had stood by the people at different times of their needs and also gave jobs to 70-75 people without taking any gifts or bribe.

"I have always done politics of sacrifice and no politics of indulgence," President Shahabuddin added.

Mohammed Shahabuddin took oath as the 22nd President on 24 April, 2023 and this is his first visit to Pabna as the President.

Earlier, on his arrival at Pabna Press Club, the President was greeted with a bouquet by the journalist leaders.

Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman presided over the programme while Managing Director of Machranga Television and former president of Pabna Press Club valiant freedom fighter Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, former Press Club president retired Principal Shivjit Nag, former Press Club president valiant freedom fighter Rabiul Islam Robi and General Secretary Saikat Afroz Asad, among others, spoke there.

Earlier, President Shahabuddin unveiled the plaque of "Square Lifescience Limited" at BSIC Industrial Area here.

The head of state along with his secretaries participated in the ceremony through a prayer.

On the second day of President Sahabuddin's four-day visit to Pabna, he visited the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSIC) here this morning.

When the President arrived there, he was welcomed with flowers by the chairman of the Square Group Samuel S. Chowdhury. Managing Director of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited Tapan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Toiletries Limited and Square Food and Beverage Limited valiant freedom fighter Anjan Chowdhury were also present.

Later, the president visited the production area of Square Lifesciences Limited.

Md Sahabuddin / Bangladesh President

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

6h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

7h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

3h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

21h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

1d | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman